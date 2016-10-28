Bardsley gets time to grieve

Stoke City will give Phil Bardsley as much time away from the club as he needs following the death of his grandfather.

John Albert Lancaster, 77, was killed in a car accident in Greater Manchester on Tuesday.

Potters boss Mark Hughes said: “We’ll give him all the time he needs. Clearly Tuesday was a big shock. It was terrible for him and his family. We’re allowing him time.”

Hughes has not yet spoken to Bardsley and does not know whether or not he is likely to be available for Stoke’s next Premier League game against Swansea on Monday.