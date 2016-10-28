Spanish DJ for Day of the Dead celebrations

Day of the Dead (or, Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico and, this year, it will be also celebrated in Malta with an event featuring Ruth Lee, better known as Ruth Garcia, as special guest DJ.

Elegance, strength and depth - these are the three adjectives that describe Ruth Garcia (also known as From Hell, her underground name, in homage to the famous comic writer Alan Moore). After more than a decade working as a music journalist, for magazines like DJ1, Popular1 and Ruta66, the Spanish DJ decided to try her luck in the cabins due to its wide spectrum of sounds, from rock to electronic, new wave and other forms of music. Apart from Madrid, Berlin and Ibiza, she has played in cities like Bilbao (Pyramid, Flash Bilbao, The Image Club) and Barcelona (No Name No Address, Off Sonar Closing Party at Surya), where she currently lives.

KNTRL and The Chemist (Joseph Felice) will also be spinning the decks.

Día de los Muertos takes place on November 29 at Funky Monkey, Gzira.