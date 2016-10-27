Trump: Clinton speaking badly of Putin "not smart"

Speaking at a rally in Springfield, Ohio, Trump said Clinton, "speaks very badly of Putin and I don't think that's smart. You can be very tough, but you shouldn't be doing what she's doing."
The New York businessman also struck back at Clinton for criticizing him for attending the opening of his new hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
"She said Donald Trump got off the campaign trail. I mean, I've been doing six, seven, eight things a day, every single day. She's home sleeping half the time," said Trump.
