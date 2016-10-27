Galea achieves Kona goal

David Galea at the Ironman finals in Hawaii.

If you ask any long-distance triathlete what is his/her ultimate dream in the sport you will definitely receive the answer that the topmost prize would be qualification to the World Ironman Championships, held each year in October, in Kona, Hawaii.

In the first 25 years of triathlon in Malta no one was able to reach the Kona objective. That was until 2013 with Dermot Galea’s game-changing qualification.

He continued to be the only Maltese sportsman to figure in the Kona finals until the recent qualification of David Galea in summer.

David Galea has been racing in triathlon for two decades now, constantly being among the major contenders and winning national championships and the Triathlete of the Year award in 1996, 1997 and 2004.

He then set his goal on endurance races abroad and focused mainly on the Ironman finals, finally fulfilling his goal in the UK, in July, when he sealed his ticket for the prestigious championships.

The Kona race took place in the second weekend of October with Galea representing the country in the most iconic of triathlon races in the world and among 2,315 other competitors from all parts of the globe.

Following the swim, Galea emerged from the water after 1 hour and 6 minutes and in 144th place in his category.

The bike segment saw Galea advancing to the 112th place and keeping an average speed of 33.5km/h for more than six-and-a-half hours.

He looked strong and in control as he succeeded in climbing to 60th place during the marathon run, concluding his feat in a combined 10 hours and 13 minutes.

“I have been racing for almost 30 years now but this must have been the most amazing experience ever,” Galea was quoted as saying at the end of the race.

“Qualifying for Kona had haunted me for a long time and now, being here among the top endurance triathletes and taking part in this epic race, will remain indelible in my mind. The support along the course was fantastic and the thought of my family and friends kept me going until the finish line.”

Galea was aided by his sponsors and supported by the Malta Triathlon Federation and Sport Malta.