The 1960s brought back through music

Music lovers can get to relive the 1960s this Saturday through a concert featuring nine musicians from several well-known bands of the past.

Ex-lead vocalist and bass guitarist of The Graduates, Saviour Pace and Geoffrey D’Ugo; ex-rhythm guitarist Tony Mangion from The Shelmars; Lino Decelis, ex-drummer of The Renegades; and keyboardist Tony Buttigieg from 1970s band High Tension now form CrossRoads – 60s Tribute Band.

Original 1960s band members of The Flamingos, vocalist/drummer Edwin Scicluna and guitarist Antoine Bartolo are joined by John Falzon, vocalist/bass guitarist and keyboardist and Antoine Pullicino, ex-members of The Followers, to form the current line-up of the band The Flamingos.

Both bands will entertain those present with a number of hit songs such as Black is Black, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Things We Said Today, Nights in White Satin, Jailhouse Rock and many others.

The 1960s gave birth to so many famous bands and singers such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Procol Harum, The Animals, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Simon & Garfunkel and many others.

■ The Grand 60s Live Music Night is taking place at The Palace Theatre in Paola this Saturday. Doors open at 7.30pm. The entrance fee includes a welcome drink and finger food. For tickets, call 9947 5849, 9982 5951, 7948 8448 or 9902 4939.