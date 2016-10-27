Advert
Thursday, October 27, 2016, 00:01

Slow Food conference in Malta

  • Several aspects of the Slow Food movement will be under the microscope at the event which also features lunch prepared by Sicilian chef Enzo Oliveri. Photo: John Portelli

The first-ever conference in Malta on Slow Food is being held on Saturday in Floriana.

The aim of the conference is to bring together Slow Food groups from the Mediterranean area to explore the cultural tradition of the Maltese islands, which is historically linked to both Italian and English culture.

Saturday’s event brings Slow Food Malta together with Slow Food Sicilia, Slow Food Marche and Slow Food England to discuss Maltese and Italian extra virgin olive oil and sustainable fishing issues with local Maltese producers.

The Slow Food movement in the Mediterranean also plans to hold an annual festival where producers and members can come together to celebrate and promote good, clean, healthy food from the many diverse countries and communities that make up this vibrant and exciting part of Europe.

The conference hopes to work on making this food festival a reality in Malta in 2017.

Celebrity Sicilian chef Enzo Oliveri, together with Tasting Sicily, will offer a buffet lunch to guests based on a fusion of Sicilian and Maltese traditional cuisine.

In the afternoon there will be an olive oil workshop of both Maltese and Sicilian extra virgin olive oil hosted by experts from both the islands.

