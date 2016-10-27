The third in the Valletta 2018 Foundation’s series of annual international conferences on cultural relations in Europe and the Mediterranean is taking place in Valletta at the end of November.

Cities as Community Spaces aims to explore the interplay between physical and virtual space and its use by the different communities within a city.

The central objective is that of bringing together researchers, cultural practitioners and policymakers to share knowledge about the social dynamics through which space (public, private and virtual) serves as a site of discourse, contestation and critical reflection within and between communities.

The conference will explore six main themes: community driven spaces, community contested spaces, developing creative spaces, city space as an empowerment tool, online community spaces and policy for active community spaces.

The international panel of speakers includes artists, activists, sociologists and authors from countries as diverse as Canada, Japan, France and Malta.

■ The conference is being held from Wednesday, November 23, to Friday, November 25, across a variety of community spaces within Valletta.

Registration closes on Monday, October 31. For more information or to register, visit conference.valletta2018.org