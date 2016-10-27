Advert
Thursday, October 27, 2016, 00:01

Artisanship in the streets of Żurrieq

Visitors to the town of Żurrieq on Saturday will be able to take in traditional work made by various artisans.

L-Artiġjanat fiż-Żurrieq will also present traditional Maltese food, folklore dancing, traditional music and the participation of Joe ‘Id-Dulli’ and Veronica Farrugia.

 

■ The event is taking place in Misraħ Santa Marija, Bubaqra, Żurrieq on Saturday from 7pm onwards. It is being organised by the Bubaqra Administrative Committee within the Żurrieq Local Council together with the Cultural Commission within the Carmelite Society, the Queen Victoria Band Club of Żurrieq, the government, the Malta Tourism Authority and V18.

Artisan work and traditional food, music and dance take centre stage in Żurrieq this Saturday.

