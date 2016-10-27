Announcements

CASSAR. Suddenly, on October 26, VINCENT, aged 82, of the firm Carmela Cassar Jewellers of Valletta. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Eunice née Camilleri, his sons David and Pauline, Christopher and Candida, Michael and Susan; his beloved grandchildren Chantal and her fiancé Gordon Camilleri, Elena, Jonathan, Lara and Elaine; his sister Mary Agius Gilibert and Edwina Cassar, widow of his brother Emmanuel; his in-laws Charles Camilleri and Lillian Camilleri, widow of Francis, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, October 28, at 1.30pm for St Paul’s Shipwreck church, Valletta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Diamond Wedding

Tony Savage & Jane Traill

The marriage took place on 27.10.1956 in Limuru, Kenya. Many congratulations and best wishes for many more years together. From Clare, Graeme and Charles and your five grandchildren.

Requiem Mass

On the first anniversary of the death of Dr KARIN PISANI, MD, a Mass for her repose will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29 at 6.30pm at the Sacra Famiglia chapel, Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BIANCO. Treasured memories of our dearest mother DORIS, née Brockdorff, today the 24th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts. Her daughters Marika and Diane and her son Christopher, in-laws and grandchildren.

BONNICI – JOSEPH L. In loving memory of a wonderful father, today the 46th anniversary of his passing away. Alfred, Elda, Lilian, Bob and Marilyn.

FENECH. Fondest memories of our dear auntie KATIE on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jane and Frans, Mary Ann and Joseph, Rayan and Ben, Matthew and Claudia. A prayer is solicited.

GERMAN – JOSEPH. On the 21st anniversary of his death, greatly missed by his son Herman, his grandchild Arienne E. Sullivan, his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

HABER – MARIA. Always in our thoughts. Her daughters.

MALLIA – FRANK. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the first anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Sandra and children Mark, Karl and Annemarie. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, October 30 at 11.30am at St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.