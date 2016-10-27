Breast cancer in Malta

Every October, there are press campaigns highlighting breast cancer and breast disease. This is a good opportunity to focus on the healthcare professionals who deal with these patients.

Throughout the year, breast surgeons are faced by women who have symptoms, commonly feeling a new lump. However, breast cancer also presents with skin changes like dimpling, ulceration or redness of the overlying skin and even a newly inverted nipple.

We also get patients who are found to have abnormalities on a screen mammogram, and we are now facing larger numbers of women who are worried about a family history of breast cancer.

Unfortunately, the number of women with breast cancer is on the increase and has now reached about 350 per year, an average of one every day. The good news is that the survival rates from this disease are increasing.

Research into breast cancer both internationally and in Malta has shown that obesity is a risk factor

Fortunately, we now have much better tools to diagnose breast cancer. These include digital mammography, ultrasound and MRI and image guided biopsy. This allows us to fully diagnose patients before treating them.

We are privileged to have excellent pathologists, radiologists, oncologists, radiographers, physiotherapists and breast-care nurses, and we meet weekly to discuss all our cases. The first such multidisciplinary team meeting was held in 2000.

We meet to pool our expertise and offer the best possible treatment for each individual.

However, it is not enough to cure patients. We must also guide and help them psychologically through the process. This is done through careful explanations and counselling for the patient and her family. Breaking the news that a patient has breast cancer can be a very difficult moment for the patient, her family and also for the surgeon. The best approach is for the surgeon to be honest, explain carefully and allow the patient time to question and clarify.

Once the patient is given the diagnosis, the surgeon discusses the treatments suggested. In most cases, the tumour is removed surgically and the lymph glands under the arm are biopsied at the same procedure.

There is no doubt that the cosmetic appearance of the breast after surgery is a major factor in the psychological outcome.

In recent years, the use of oncoplastic surgical techniques allows us to carry out successful surgery with a good cosmetic outcome without removing the breast in 70 per cent of patients. The remaining 30 per cent are best treated with mastectomy or complete removal of the breast, including the nipple.

However, the majority of them are offered reconstruction, either at the time of initial surgery or delayed until after the completion of other treatments. Reconstruction involves the insertion of silicon expanders or implants, and in some situations, the patient’s own skin and muscles may be transferred from another part of the body to the breast.

Following surgery, most patients are treated with radiotherapy and hormone treatment or chemotherapy. The new facilities at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre allow these treatments to be delivered with very modern equipment and in pleasant surroundings.

I am often asked about the inherited risks of breast cancer. While most breast cancers are sporadic, a minority are attributable to a problem in the patient’s genes, especially when she has relatives who got breast cancer at a young age.

These individuals can be identified with genetic testing, and they are offered risk reduction surgery, usually mastectomy and insertion of silicone implants.

Research into breast cancer both internationally and also in Malta has shown that obesity is a risk factor for breast cancer. This is understandable, because fatty tissues produce the hormone oestrogen, which stimulates breast cells to grow and become malignant.

This is especially worrying because of the increasing numbers of obese people in Malta. Educating women to eat sensibly and to exercise will help to decrease the burden of this disease.

Gordon Caruana Dingli is head consultant surgeon at the Agatha Breast Unit, Mater Dei Hospital



