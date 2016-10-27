Advert
Thursday, October 27, 2016, 07:43

Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a report has warned passenger cars are outpacing population growth and will seriously threaten economic production in 10 years’ time as major arterial thoroughfares are stretched beyond breaking point. In another story, it says that according to Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli parents whose children move from one football nursery to another should not be made to pay transfer fees.

The Malta Independent says that according to the World Bank’s East of Doing Business rankings, Malta remains the most difficult place to do business in the European Union.

L-Orizzont says three technical people are investigating Monday's plane crash in Malta. 

In-Nazzjon says Libya is offended that a friendly country was being used in spying missions against it.

