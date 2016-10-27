Advert
Salvu Mallia formally approved as PN candidate

Broadcaster Salvu Mallia has been approved as a general election candidate by the Nationalist Party.

He will contest the second and 12th districts. 

Mr Mallia over the past weeks spoke on how he voted Labour in the last general election but became disenchanted by the government because of corruption.

Mr Mallia lashed out at the government when his TV programme Madwarna was axed by PBS.  

He wrote on Facebook: "With sadness, we announce the death of the popular and educational programme Madwarna, and with it the fundamental right of free opinion. I dread the moment I voted for this fascist government"

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said the approval of Mr Mallia's candidature by the PN executive marked the beginning of a 'coalition against corruption'.

He said the PN would seek to field candidates from all walks of life.

 

