Advert
Thursday, October 27, 2016, 17:03

Pickpocket has jail term reduced

A Bulgarian pickpocket, jailed for 16 months in August, has successfully appealed her sentence and will be released from jail tomorrow. 

Parashkeva Ivanova was handed the 16-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to having stolen a wallet valued at €300 on a bus in Sliema on August 25. Ms Ivanova had arrived in Malta the previous day and spent the night in the airport parking lot.

The pregnant woman argued on appeal that she had erroneously pleaded guilty to aggravated theft instead of attempted theft.

The court of appeal presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, took into consideration the early guilty plea and the fact that the woman was also a first-time offender and reduced her prison term to two months.

The woman will tomorrow be released from jail.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Questions surround Monday's plane crash...

  2. Russian warships heading for Syria will...

  3. Reach for your brollies: a wet and windy...

  4. New agreements will see 10,000 Chinese...

  5. Plane crash victims' identities remain...

  6. Government expected to pull the plug on...

  7. Investigative team arrives in Malta to...

  8. Planning Authority 'should be...

  9. Cars outpacing population growth

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed