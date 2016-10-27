Pickpocket has jail term reduced

A Bulgarian pickpocket, jailed for 16 months in August, has successfully appealed her sentence and will be released from jail tomorrow.

Parashkeva Ivanova was handed the 16-month jail sentence after pleading guilty to having stolen a wallet valued at €300 on a bus in Sliema on August 25. Ms Ivanova had arrived in Malta the previous day and spent the night in the airport parking lot.

The pregnant woman argued on appeal that she had erroneously pleaded guilty to aggravated theft instead of attempted theft.

The court of appeal presided by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, took into consideration the early guilty plea and the fact that the woman was also a first-time offender and reduced her prison term to two months.

The woman will tomorrow be released from jail.