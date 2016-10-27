PA demolishes illegal structures in the Delimara area

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Three illegal rooms in the Delimara area, including one that was used as a kiosk, were demolished by Planning Authority officials this morning.

Another 15 rooms were demolished by their 'owners' in recent days after the authority warned they would be removed at the owners' expense.

The structures were located in the area between St Peter's Pool to the lighthouse in Delimara.

Many of them were being used as illegal summer houses.

In July, The Sunday Times of Malta published an aerial photograph of the Delimara peninsula, showing vividly where the illegal structures were located

Times of Malta had also reported in August and September how land grabbers had been building shacks along the Delimara peninsula.

They stretched from Il-Kalanka bay, opposite Fort Delimara, to the St Peter’s Pool area. One part in between had become a private inlet on the sea, closed off to any wandering member of the public by aggressive guard dogs.