Open day at Heritage Malta's restoration centre in Bighi

Heritage Malta’s Conservation Laboratories in Bighi will be open to the public on Wednesday.

During the open day, Heritage Malta will also be launching an updated version of its membership scheme.

Visitors will get the opportunity to understand the importance of restoration and conservation. They will also have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with

Heritage Malta’s museums and sites and learn more about the agency’s efforts to ensure a future to Malta’s past.

Heritage Malta said it was organising the open day midweek on a school free day as an incentive to students and parents.

Heritage Malta’s Conservation Division in Bighi provides conservation-restoration, preventive conservation, and scientific diagnostic services to all museums and sites managed by the agency. Conservation of artefacts of all materials is undertaken. These include paintings, metals, ceramics, stone, textiles, paper, books and wood.

Guided tours and information regarding the diagnostic scientific labs will be held throughout the day for groups. Doors open from 9.30am and last admission will be at 2pm.

The premises of Bighi, used in the past as the Royal Naval Hospital and also as a school, houses have housed Heritage Malta’s head office since 2010.