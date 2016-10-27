Advert
Thursday, October 27, 2016, 13:55 by

Edwina Brincat

Man kept under arrest for nine months released after police assault conviction is revoked

A man who was kept in preventive arrest for nine months was released today after an appeals court quashed his conviction of having punched a policeman.

Florinel Nitu had been convicted of having assaulted a policeman who intervened following a disturbance in St Paul's Bay last year.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment and immediately appealed.

Despite his appeal he was kept in preventive arrest, but an appeals court today revoked the conviction, finding him guilty only of causing bodily harm to a woman involved in the disturbance. He was found not guilty of assaulting the police.

The man was sentenced to one month imprisonment and immediately released because of the time served in preventive arrest.   

Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sports coach secretly filmed 17 women in...

  2. Questions surround Monday's plane crash...

  3. Reach for your brollies: a wet and windy...

  4. Russian warships heading for Syria will...

  5. New agreements will see 10,000 Chinese...

  6. Plane crash victims' identities remain...

  7. Government expected to pull the plug on...

  8. Planning Authority 'should be...

  9. Investigative team arrives in Malta to...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed