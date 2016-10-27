John Rizzo to step down as Civil Protection head
John Rizzo is to retire as head of the Civil Protection Department, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela announced in parliament this afternoon. He thanked him for his service.
Mr Rizzo was appointed head of the department in 2013 shortly after the general election, when he was removed from his post as Commissioner of Police.
He had served as police commissioner since 2001.
