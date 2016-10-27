Gas power station experts unable to give a straight answer on fireworks

Experts involved in the building of the new power station and the operation of the floating gas storage unit were this evening unable to say whether or not festa fireworks can henceforth be let off, Birzebbuga councillor Herman Schiavone said this evening.

"This is unbelievable. Despite 15,000 pages of reports they were unable to give a straight answer in a consultation meeting with the local council today," Mr Schiavone said.

He said in a Facebook post that this would also probably spell the end of the fireworks festival held in the past two years in Marsaxlokk.