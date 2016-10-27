Former editor wins compensation for imprisonment 40 years ago
A journalist who was jailed for three months 43 years ago on a criminal libel conviction was today awarded compensation of €5,000 by the constitutional court.
Joseph Calleja, who used to head the satirical newspaper In-Niggieża, was convicted of libel following comments about then minister Guze' Cassar.
During the court case, Mr Calleja had apologised for his satirical comments and offered to print a retraction.
The court today ordered compensation after ruling that the case should have been heard before a civil and not a criminal court and that the punishment was not proportionate or reasonably justified in a democratic society.
