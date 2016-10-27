Civil Protection officers found not guilty of fraud

Two officers of the Civil Protection Department have been acquitted of defrauding the corps in Gozo between December 2008 and March 2009.

The prosecution had alleged that Adeodato Spiteri, a leading assistant rescue officer, had gone to Australia on holiday but was still marked as reporting for work by his superior, Peter Mercieca, the station officer in Gozo.

Investigations were triggered by an anonymous letter sent to then Home Affairs Minister and the media in December 2013.

The defence successfully argued that the fact that Mr Spiteri was still marked on the attendance sheet was the result of a mistaken long-standing practice which was changed in 2010, and there was no wrongdoing.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud said a more intense police investigation would have averted the need for the two accused to suffer the stress of this court case.

He also observed that the fact that the anonymous letter was also sent to the media showed that the author had bad intent and personal vindictiveness rather than any intention of seeing that things were done right.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Charlon Gouder appeared for the accused.