Cars outpacing population growth

Passenger cars are outpacing population growth and will seriously threaten economic production in 10 years’ time as major arterial thoroughfares are stretched beyond the breaking point, a report has warned.

Moreover, rush hour traffic flows, which have increased by 55 per cent since 1990, could soar by a further 12.8 per cent by 2025.

The stern warning was made on the strength of a thorough analysis carried out as part of a transport master plan, which has just been published for public consultation.

According to the study, traffic between 7.30am and 8.30am accounts for 11 per cent of the daily total and is mostly work- or education-related. It notes that a direct comparison between vehicle ownership growth and demographic trends indicated that the number of passenger cars has been increasing at a rate exceeding population growth.

Bottleneck will cause lost economic production, CO2 emissions, air and noise pollution

It recommends new road infrastructure to cater for this trend, especially during peak hours. It also calls for measures to encourage motorists to avoid travelling during rush hours or to use alternate modes of transport.

The report notes the traffic flows are mainly concentrated along the centre of the so-called trans-European transport networks (Ten-T) in the harbour region. The Addolorata Cemetery junction, Ħamrun bypass, Santa Venera tunnels and Tal-Qroqq junction are all situated along this route.

Though this stretch only accounts for four per cent of the national road system, it takes 38 per cent of vehicular mobility. The report warns that, by 2025, this section will experience a six per cent increase in traffic during the morning rush hour.

“Without appropriate mitigation measures, the bottleneck along this section of the Ten-T will challenge sustainable mobility in the greater part of the island, resulting in lost economic production, increased air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution,” the study warns.

In its recommendations, the master plan is proposing four massive infrastructural projects costing €336 million.

Apart from the Kappara junction, which is already under construction, the plan identified a multi-level intersection near the Addolorata Cemetery, a flyover in December 13 Road, Marsa and a new Regional Road tunnel to alleviate traffic congestion in the Luxol grounds area as part of the solution to mitigate the problem.

In each case, EU funds are being sought by the government and the projects are envisaged to be completed by 2025.

The master plan also calls on the government to explore the possibility of a congestion tax in certain areas to reduce emissions. Transport Malta has said that, for the time being, such measure was not being contemplated.

Traffic congestion numbers

Malta has the highest road density in the EU, with 762 kilometres of roads per 100 square kilometres.

Average car occupancy on weekdays has decreased from 1.33 in 1990 to 1.25 in 2014.

Motorists make an average 3.2 daily trips, which is significantly higher than in 1990.

In 2013, there were 759 vehicles for every 1,000 residents – one of the highest per capita rates in the EU.

Private cars account for 83 per cent of the vehicular traffic composition on weekdays.

The average motor vehicle age has risen from 13.8 years in 2010 to 14.69 years in 2015.

The average degree of utilisation of public transport during peak hours is 73 per cent in the morning and 50 per cent in the afternoon.

At present, the average ride time for bus users is 22 minutes at an average speed of 15km/h during peak hours, roughly 33 per cent slower than private cars.

By 2025, the average bus speeds will decline to 13 km/h during peak hours, unless transport policy changes are implemented.