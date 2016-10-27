Broadcasting Authority gets new CEO

Joanne Spiteri has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Broadcasting Authority.

Her appointment follows Pierre Cassar's resignation earlier this year.

Ms Spiteri graduated in Communication Studies in 1998 and worked as a journalist before joining the Broadcasting Authroity as a supervisor in the programme monitoring department.

During her tenure, she read for a Master's Degrree in Arts and was appointed chairwoman of the Broadcasting Authority's Equality Committee to liaise gender issues at her workplace with the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality.

In 2004, she drafted the BA Guidelines on Gender Equality and Gender Portrayal in the Media. She was involved in a number of projects on gender and the media.

She read for a Ph.D. with the University of Sterling in Scotland where she studied news impartiality in the Maltese TV broadcasting scenario, the role of the public service broadcaster and the role of the Broadcasting Authority in achieving impartiality on the television broadcasting media.