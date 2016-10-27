Bail for man who allegedly threatened and hurled abuse at partner

A 46-year-old Romanian man who lives in Birkirkara has been granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring his partner when he hit her and hurled abuse at her during an argument that got out of hand yesterday.

Prosecuting officer Roderick Spiteri told the court that Daniel Mihail had told the woman “I will f****** kill you.”

He was granted bail against a deposit of €250 and a personal guarantee of €2,500. The court issued a protection order in favour of the woman.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.