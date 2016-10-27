Thorough study on Citadel
I recently visited the Citadel in Gozo for the first time after its recent restoration. It was indeed an exhilarating experience.
The restoration work is of very high standard and has breathed new life into this small walled city while retaining its lingering centuries-old spirit.
I urge all those who have not yet been there to do so. Enjoyment guaranteed.
We now need a very good study of the Citadel with an account of the new discoveries and professional photography. This would serve as an excellent guide book, especially for those who, like me, would visit the city again to further enjoy this architectural and historical gem.
