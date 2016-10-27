Master plan for all localities

When the Planning Authority launched a master plan for Paceville last month, it was stated that “Paceville is changing from a series of individual developments into a coordinated framework for the whole area”.

It is not only Paceville that needs a master plan but every locality in Malta.

The fact that individual developments have been carried out in a haphazard way (sometimes even illegally) and withoutany consideration to the local community demonstrates that there has not been any coordinated plan.

What is important, though, when drawing a master plan ofa locality, is the involvement of all stakeholders. There should be a level playing field and no sector must be given preferential treatment.

An important principle that should be adhered to is the common good of the community residing in the locality. It is not enough to brag and say that such and such a development would enhance tourism and bring about economic growth, and all this, even at the detriment of the local community.

Local councils and residents have the right to be consulted. It is not enough to put up a notice, very often in an inconspicuous place, for a few days, stating that a development would take place and inviting residents to air their objections when, in fact, all plans would have already been completed and approved, at least on the drawing board.

The Planning Authority should always be willing to listen to serious objections and complaints, keeping in mind that all developments are only there to serve local residents and the community at large.

We are all for master plans as long as they are drawn up conscientiously and serve the whole community, not the interests of particular individuals.