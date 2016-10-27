A saint for the greens

I had written a short letter in which I suggested that St George should be proclaimed the patron saint for ecology (May 16, 2009).

I was more than amused when I read Archbishop Charles Scicluna’s homily which he delivered at the parish church of Qormi, last April 24, in which he expressed his wish that St George should be proclaimed protector of those who defend the natural environment and keep it safe for future generations. The homily can also be found on the Archdiocese’s website (http://thechurchinmalta.org/mt/posts/58392/san-gorg-ghandu-jkun-il-protettur-ta-min-jiddefendi-l-ambjent-naturali-ghal-generazzjonijiet-futuri—-l-arcisqof-).

In an age when the protection of the environment is at the forefront of the Church’s agenda, may such a ‘proclamation’ serve to make us more aware of the beauty of the earth, of which we are only the justified custodians.