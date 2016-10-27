Pedro held talks with Barca... but remains happy at Chelsea
Chelsea forward Pedro has revealed he held provisional talks over a return to La Liga champions Barcelona last summer but admits a swift move back to the Nou Camp is now “almost impossible at this point”.
Pedro, who joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 for £21 million, marked his 50th Chelsea appearance with a goal inside 30 seconds against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the Blues going on to win 4-0.
The 29-year-old has started three Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season, appearing to make the most of a fresh start under the Italian.
Pedro, however, had considered his future over the summer, when his role at Stamford Bridge seemed more uncertain.
Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC-1, Pedro said: “I spoke to (Josep Maria) Bartomeu (president of Barcelona) and it looked as though I’d return to Barcelona last summer, but I think the talks were given more importance than they really had.”
Pedro now appears settled with Chelsea.
He added: “It is difficult to return, even with everything you remember from your old club.
“If you asked me if I’d like to go back, my answer is obvious, because it is a great club where I have great team-mates and a fanbase that appreciates me.
“I’ve always said I’d like to retire at Barcelona but it is very difficult, almost impossible at this point.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.