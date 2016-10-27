Pedro held talks with Barca... but remains happy at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Pedro has revealed he held provisional talks over a return to La Liga champions Barcelona last summer but admits a swift move back to the Nou Camp is now “almost impossible at this point”.

Pedro, who joined the Blues from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 for £21 million, marked his 50th Chelsea appearance with a goal inside 30 seconds against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with the Blues going on to win 4-0.

The 29-year-old has started three Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season, appearing to make the most of a fresh start under the Italian.

Pedro, however, had considered his future over the summer, when his role at Stamford Bridge seemed more uncertain.

Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC-1, Pedro said: “I spoke to (Josep Maria) Bartomeu (president of Barcelona) and it looked as though I’d return to Barcelona last summer, but I think the talks were given more importance than they really had.”

Pedro now appears settled with Chelsea.

He added: “It is difficult to return, even with everything you remember from your old club.

“If you asked me if I’d like to go back, my answer is obvious, because it is a great club where I have great team-mates and a fanbase that appreciates me.

“I’ve always said I’d like to retire at Barcelona but it is very difficult, almost impossible at this point.”