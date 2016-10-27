Lavezzi back in Argentina squad after Dybala injury

Argentina have recalled forward Ezequiel Lavezzi for next month’s South American World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Colombia despite him not playing since June.

Lavezzi, who plays in China for Hebei Fortune, has recovered from a broken elbow, and was drafted into coach Edgardo Bauza’s squad yesterday, along with San Lorenzo’s Fernando Belluschi, after Juventus forward Paulo Dybala was injured at the weekend.

“New tests carried out on Paulo Dybala at Juventus confirm a tear of his femoral biceps. The recovery time recommended by the club is 30 days,” the Argentine FA said.

The pair are part of a 27-man squad for Argentina’s qualifiers away to arch-rivals Brazil on Nov. 10 and at home against Colombia five days later.

“Due to the Cordoba player’s (Dybala) withdrawal, Fernando Belluschi and Ezequiel Lavezzi have been added to the ‘albiceleste’ squad,” the AFA said.

Lavezzi, who played in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany in Brazil, last turned out for Argentina in the 2016 Copa America in June