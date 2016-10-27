Angelcrypt and Cyberia at Halloween Massacre

Metal band Angelcrypt and post industrial outfit Cyberia will be performing during the annual Halloween Massacre. The event, which was traditionally held on Halloween Weekend at the now defunct Coconut Rock Bar, will instead this year take place at Razzett l-Ahmar, Attard.

Angelcrypt was founded by guitarist Shawn Mizzi and is known for mixing power melodies together with the aggressiveness of thrash. Throughout the years, the musical style evolved into a blend of old school thrash / death with groovy riffs and in-your-face, crushing vocals.

The band has taken part in some of the biggest festivals in Malta and self-released a number of records. Angelcrypt is Joseph Grech on vocals, Shawn Mizzi and Campos Gellel on guitars, Jean Cutajar on bass and Robert Friggieri on drums. The band's newest release, We Are the Dead, will see its local release during this event.

Cyberia describe themselves as retro, post industrial rock; the band is made up of Andrew Christie, Antoine Vella, Gilbert Kuzza Zahra and Joe il-Pannol Pace. The band is known for its distinctive style, which fuses various elements together into a visual and aural experience.

The band's' performances will be followed by DJ sets.

Halloween Massacre is organized by Hades Events. Entrance to the event is free.