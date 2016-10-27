12-hour fund raising marathon at Inspire

A 12-hour fundraising television telethon is being broadcast on Sunday in aid of Inspire.

Its aim is to raise awareness about disability, and raise funds for Inspire’s programmes and services.

The marathon broadcast, which will start at noon, will be transmitted on TVM2, Net TV, One TV, Fliving and Xejk and at times will also link to Inspire’s premises in Marsascala where an open day with free access to all will be held.

At the premises there will be a variety of stalls and charity shops, food and drinks, Zumba sessions, live entertainment, a kids’ area and free access to the newly refurbished fitness centre and indoor pool.

The band The Travellers, which lately joined forces with The Inspire Foundation to help promote a message of compassion and empathy through their popular song Sempliċita’, will also be present.

Other personalities, celebrities and entertainers will be joining The Travellers in their quest to help Inspire raise funds on October 30.

SMS donation numbers are already open and people can show their support by sending a donation; 5061 8926 (€6.99); or 5061 9215 (€11.65). From a landline call 5170 2014 to donate €15. Donations can also be made here.

