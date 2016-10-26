Advert
Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 19:42

Second, stronger earthquake strikes Italy

Updated 9.26pm - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck Central Italy, 71km East of Perugia. It was felt at about 9.10pm, two hours after another earthquake, of 5.4 magnitude struck the area, damaging buildings and injuring two people.

A stronger quake killed almost 300 and levelled a number of small towns two months ago. 

The first earthquake today struck near the border between the regions of Marche and Umbria.

It was also felt in Rome at about 7.10pm. The second earthquake also shook buildings in Rome. 

