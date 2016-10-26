Advert
Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 06:35

Aloysians seal the MHA Cup

Aloysians von Taine maintained their positive start to the new handball campaign by claiming the men’s MHA Cup following a 36-26 win over rivals Kavallieri at the University Sports Hall, Tal-Qroqq.

Aloysians, who are still unbeaten in this early phase of the season, will add the MHA Cup to the Independence Cup and Super Cup which they won in the build-up to the league championship.

Against Kavallieri, Matthew Mamo’s side took matters in hand and dominated from the early stages. Aloysians showed their best play in the second half, in particular, with Kavallieri trying hard to stay in the match.

