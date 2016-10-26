The Entertainer live on screen

Sir Kenneth Branagh stars in the Garrick Theatre’s production of John Osborne’s The Entertainer, screening live tomorrow at St James Cavalier.

Spazju Kreattiv brings to the screen a live show of John Osborne’s The Entertainer, performed by no other than Kenneth Branagh.

Branagh, originally from Northern Ireland but raised in England, needs no introduction, being a stalwart of both stage and screen as both an actor and director.

The Guardian says he brings ‘Cagneyesque skill’ to his portrayal of Archie Rice, the main character in Osborne’s play, maintaining he is “never less than fascinating to watch”.

Rice is a failed music hall performer whose domestic life is as much a failure as his comedy act. Despite all odds, however, he schemes to stay in show business. Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborne’s modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive, metaphoric examination of public masks, private torment and, generally speaking, the England of the 1950s.

■ The live performance from the Garrick Theatre in London is being screened tomorrow at the cinema at St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. An encore screening will take place on November 10 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.