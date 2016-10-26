Exhibition of contemporary Chinese art

Mu Guiying Took the Command (1987) by Yang Lizhou.

An exhibition presenting the works of four contemporary Chinese artists is currently on display in Valletta.

Art From the Heart brings to Malta works by Wang Yingchun, Chiang Mingshyan, Yang Lizhou and Lee Chengming for an exhibition with a difference.

Singing and Dancing from the Western Regions (1982) by Wang Yingchun.

Wang Yingchun (1942) received a Master’s degree in Chinese painting in 1980 and contributed to the establishment of the Academy of Traditional Chinese Painting as well as served as the dean of its Creative Research Department. Among other accomplishments, she won a gold medal at the sixth National Exhibition of Fine Arts of China for her Scenery from Taihang Mountain.

Chiang Mingshyan (1942) was born in Taiwan and has a Masters of Art degree from the San Fernando School of Arts in Madrid, Spain. He was part of the judging panel at the 12th National Art Exhibition in China in 2014 and currently serves as a committee member and researcher with the China National Academy of Painting.

Yang Lizhou (1942) has a Master’s degree in figure painting and has served as head of the Fine Arts Division of the Bureau of Art under the Ministry of Culture of China as well as chairman of the China Artists Association for two terms, and is currently the association’s adviser. He received a gold medal at the National Exhibition of Fine Arts of China and has published several books.

Lee Chengming (1955) has a Master’s degree from the Taiwan Normal University and is currently a professor at the College of Arts within the same University. He is also the president of the Federation of Taiwan Tsai-Mo Artists.

He has held numerous personal exhibitions and participated in many major group exhibitions, both home and abroad.

■ The exhibition is running until November 1 at the China Cultural Centre in Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30pm to 5pm. Entrance is free.