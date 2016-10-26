Advert
Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 13:23 by

Edwina Brincat

Woman charged with stealing wallet

Stolen card used to withdraw €350 from ATM

A 25-year-old woman was today remanded in custody after she pleaded not guilty to several counts of theft.

Elenka Staneva, a Bulgarian national, was charged with stealing a wallet containing €67 and with being an accomplice in the theft of another containing €80.

Police inspector Daryl Borg charged Ms Staneva with using a credit card found in one of the wallets to steal €350 from an HSBC ATM.

The woman was also charged with having used false names and other deceptive means for unlawful gains.

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech requested bail but the prosecution objected and this was denied.

