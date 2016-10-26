Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the government is likely to announce shortly it has decided to pull the plug on talks with Alitalia to buy a stake in Air Malta. In another story, it reports Prime Minister Joseph Muscat calling on social partners to engage in government talks to determine “how and when” to increase the minimum wage, saying that it was no longer a safeguard against poverty.

Malta Today says the French were concerned about the condition of the aircraft used by secret agents that crashed in Malta on Monday.

In-Nazzjon says that the secret services in Malta are aware of spy flights over Libya.

L-Orizzont says that the plane that crashed in Malta was probably spying on Libya.

The Malta Independent leads with the attack on Yana Mintoff and her son at their home in Tarxien.