Reach for your brollies: a wet and windy weekend awaits

The weather is expected to get a bit glummer. Photo: Jason Borg

Temperatures are set to drop this weekend as the wind picks up and rain hits the Maltese islands.



Temperatures today reached a high of 27 degrees centigrade, with an area of high pressure over the Mediterranean ensuring clear skies and bright sunshine.

But isolated showers are expected to wash away the sunny weather tomorrow, as a cold front reaches Malta by around lunchtime.

A Met Office spokesperson confirmed the expected weather shift, noting that the cold front is expected to first move towards the Ionian Sea and later towards southern Malta, leading to stronger winds and possibly thundery showers over the weekend.

Drab weather is expected on Saturday, with rain, northeasterly winds reaching force 7 on the Beaufort Scale and temperatures varying from a high of 21 to a low of 17 degrees.

Minimum temperatures will only be slightly lower than those of recent weeks, thanks to the moderating effect of relatively high sea temperatures.

But come bedtime, you might still need to fish out those pyjamas – “increasing winds will mean the chill factor may be felt more,” the Met Office spokesperson warned.