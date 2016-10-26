No plans for congestion charge or parking tax - minister

The government does not plan on introducing a congestion charge or a tax on parking, Transport Minister Joe Mizzi said in Parliament during the budget debate this afternoon.

The proposals had been made in a report to the government, but Mr Mizzi said they are not being considered.

He also all but ruled out the reintroduction of the tram, saying he could not see how Malta's already congested roads could support the mechanism needed for a tram.

Mr Mizzi said the former government had stopped work on the resurfacing of December 13 road because of the rain, while under the present government, work on the coast road continued through rain and an earthquake.

Debate on funding for the Ministry of Transport and the Infrastructure was characterised by both sides in the House blaming each other for traffic congestion.

In his speech Dr Mizzi said a new road bordering Malta Shipbuilding should be ready next year, replacing the temporary road through the Dock 7 area and supplementing the tidal lane.

He said studies are being made in Naxxar road, Lija with a view to having two Valletta-bound lanes.

The minister regretted that the GRTU had offered no help in removing heavy commercial vehicles from the roads during peak hours.

He said the bus service would continue to be tweaked as necessary, but more people were using the service as they became familiar with the routes.

He said works on the new junction near Addolorata Cemetery would start as soon as the new Kappara junction was ready. Other plans include a tunnel under the Regional Road to remove congestion near Paceville and a bridge for better linkage between December 13 and Aldo Moro roads.

He said the government would promote car sharing to reduce the number of cars on the streets.

Mr Mizzi said the current phase of the Kappara junction works would be completed in December and lanes would be switched shortly after. Works were proceeding according to programme and a fifth of the works were now ready.

Wignacourt fountain to be restored

In other parts of his speech Mr Mizzi said works will be launched next year on the restoration of the historic Wignacourt fountain, which is now at Argotti Gardens in Floriana.

(The fountain was originally erected in St George's Square, Valletta, in 1615 to celebrate the supply of water to the capital city.)

Mr Mizzi also said that a new national oil company will link up with foreign oil companies to carry out seismic surveys for oil exploration in Maltese waters.