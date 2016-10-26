Advert
Wednesday, October 26, 2016, 18:13

Broadcasting Authority upholds PN complaint over power station TV spots

The Broadcasting Authority has upheld a complaint by the Nationalist Party that government TV spots about the new power station are politically controversial.

The Authority has authorised the PN to produce its own spots for transmission on state television, focused on the same points raised in the government's adverts.

The PN was represented by MP Francis Zammit Dimech and information director Matthew Bonnett.

