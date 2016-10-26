St Julian’s master plan

I see from the Times of Malta that there is now a master plan for St Julian’s. However the pictures shown seem to raise awkward questions rather than offer hope of a sensible plan/scheme. I have yet to see an overall plan and without a proper plan (preferably an inclusive set of plans) one cannot begin to make sense of any planning scheme.

For instance the picture showing the Villa Rosa in the background with the sandy foreshore of St George’s Bay in the foreground shows no road. The new pedestrian promenade is fine but how will the new properties shown, many of which are backed by at least 10 metres of rock, be serviced and how will the considerable volume of normal traffic get from one side of St George’s Bay to the other?

The design of the new buildings seems to offer no vernacular reference, which is easy, appropriate and inexpensive, to the best of our fine local architecture. Instead it emulates the dull and horribly standardised typically cheap-looking so-called ‘modern’ developer’s style. We can and must do far better than that!