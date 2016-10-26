Sporting briefs

Valbuena: Lyon winger Mathieu Valbuena has been ruled out for three weeks after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder. The 32-year-old suffered the injury after coming on as a substitute in the 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Guingamp at the weekend, leaving the field in tears as he was stretchered off. The France international has struggled to make an impact so far this season, making just two starts in an already injury-hit campaign.

Reus: Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel says it will be a few more weeks before Marco Reus returns to action. The 27-year-old playmaker, who has not featured this season due to a groin injury, has started light training as he completes his recovery. Reus was initially expected to resume playing in mid-September but this date has again been put back. “It’s still a matter of weeks,” Tuchel said.

Cup shocker: Bayer Leverkusen twice squandered the lead before slumping out of the German Cup second round 4-3 on penalties at third tier Sportfreunde Lotte last night. Lotte were down to 10 men from the 79th minute with the score at 1-1 but they refused to buckle and snatched a memorable victory after the game finished 2-2 following extra-time. Lotte had stunned Werder Bremen in the previous round.

Zenga: Walter Zenga has been sacked as manager of Wolves after less than three months in charge. The 56-year-old former Italy goalkeeper is the sixth manager to depart the Championship club in four-and-a-half years. Zenga was appointed in succession to Kenny Jackett on July 30, seven days before the start of the season. Under Zenga, Wolves won just four of his 14 games in charge and lie 18th in the table.

Football results

Serie B: Ascoli vs Salernitana 0-0; Avellino vs Ternana 1-0; Brescia vs Vicenza 2-1; Cesena vs Entella 0-1; Frosinone vs Spal 2-1; Novara vs Bari 1-0; Perugia vs Carpi 0-2; Pisa vs Verona 0-0; Pro Vercelli vs Latina 1-1; Trapani vs Benevento 1-0.

League Two: Newport County vs Barnet 2-2.

Scottish Premiership: Hamilton vs Aberdeen 1-0.