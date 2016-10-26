Milan lose 3-0

Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they were beaten 3-0 at Genoa, last night. The visitors had won five of their past six matches but were soundly beaten by Genoa, who moved up to seventh.

Nikola Ninkovic gave his side the lead and, after Milan defender Gabriel Paletta was dismissed in the second half, an own goal from Juraj Kucka was added to by Leonardo Pavoletti’s third goal.

The hosts took the lead on 11 minutes. Tomas Rincon floated a cross to the far post where Nin-kovic’s diving header beat keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Milan struggled to create chances with M’Baye Niang volleying over the bar from 20 yards their best opportunity in the first period.

Their hopes of a second-half turnaround were dented when defender Paletta was shown a straight red on 56 minutes for a two-footed lunge on Luca Rigoni.

Vincenzo Montella’s men still had their opportunities, but Andrea Poli poked wide at the far post from Giacomo Bonaventura’s ball while lively substitute Suso was denied by home goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

But Milan were undone on the break when Darko Lazovic’s cross from the right was turned into his own net by Kucka.

And Pavoletti added a third with four minutes left, turning Alessio Romagnoli before slotting his shot past Donnarumma.

Playing today: 20.45 Chievo vs Bologna; Fiorentina vs Crotone; Inter vs Torino; Juve vs Sampdoria; Lazio vs Cagliari; Pescara vs Atalanta; Napoli vs Empoli; Sassuolo vs Roma.

Tomorrow: 20.45 Palermo vs Udinese.