Third runway at Heathrow gets green light in 'truly momentous move'

A third Heathrow runway has been given the go-ahead, the British government has confirmed.

Proposals to expand an existing runway at Heathrow or build a second runway at Gatwick were rejected

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "The step that Government is taking today is truly momentous.

"I am proud that after years of discussion and delay this Government is taking decisive action to secure the UK's place in the global aviation market - securing jobs and business opportunities for the next decade and beyond."

Mr Grayling said expanding the west London hub will improve connectivity in the UK and with the rest of the world, supporting exports, trade and job opportunities.

He went on: "This isn't just a great deal for business, it's a great deal for passengers who will also benefit from access to more airlines, destinations and flights."

The Transport Secretary added that the decision will be "subject to full and fair public consultation", describing it as "hugely important" for those living near the airport.

He said: "We have made clear that expansion will only be allowed to proceed on the basis of a world class package of compensation and mitigation worth up to £2.6 billion, including community support, insulation, and respite from noise - balancing the benefits and the impacts of expansion."