Clinton says debate was 'early birthday present'

Democrat Hillary Clinton told a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida today that her birthday present came early during her last presidential debate against White House hopeful Donald Trump.

"That last debate was like an early birthday present, right?" Clinton told supporters.

The Democratic presidential nominee turns 69 on October 26th.

But Clinton said she was more concerned about what Trump would do if the outcome of the election isn't in his favour.

"In America, we don't say we're going to 'keep you in suspense,'" Clinton said, quoting Trump's response to a question during the last debate on whether he would accept the election result if he were to lose.

Clinton said Trump would have called George Washington a "loser" for refusing to become a king.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project, which surveys the vote in battleground states, Clinton leads Trump in most of the states that Trump would need to win to have a chance of amassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to capture the White House.