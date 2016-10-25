British Airways flight diverted to Vancouver after crew falls unwell

CBC News said earlier on its Twitter feed that 25 passengers and crew were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation. But one source familiar with the situation, who declined to be identified, said it was not true that there were smoke inhalation issues.
The airline said in a statement that its Vancouver staff had arranged hotel accommodation for affected customers and will book them on alternative flights as soon as possible.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.