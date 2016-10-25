British Airways flight diverted to Vancouver after crew falls unwell

A British Airways flight from San Francisco was diverted to Vancouver after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said today.

CBC News said earlier on its Twitter feed that 25 passengers and crew were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation. But one source familiar with the situation, who declined to be identified, said it was not true that there were smoke inhalation issues.

The airline said in a statement that its Vancouver staff had arranged hotel accommodation for affected customers and will book them on alternative flights as soon as possible.