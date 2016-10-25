Advert
Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 14:41

British Airways flight diverted to Vancouver after crew falls unwell

A British Airways flight from San Francisco was diverted to Vancouver after members of the cabin crew became unwell, the airline said today.

CBC News said earlier on its Twitter feed that 25 passengers and crew were sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation. But one source familiar with the situation, who declined to be identified, said it was not true that there were smoke inhalation issues.

The airline said in a statement that its Vancouver staff had arranged hotel accommodation for affected customers and will book them on alternative flights as soon as possible.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Four killed as ride malfunctions at...

  2. Trump: Poll shows "We're winning"

  3. Don't scatter cremated ashes or keep...

  4. France starts clearing 'jungle' migrant...

  5. Syrian child refugees making British...

  6. Clown mask prank teenager stabbed in...

  7. China admonishes US after ambassador...

  8. Third runway at Heathrow gets green...

  9. Obama turns focus to US Congress as he...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed