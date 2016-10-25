Sturridge brace helps Liverpool down Spurs, Arsenal through

Sturridge opened the scoring in the ninth minute and doubled the tally 20 minutes after halftime, before Spurs striker Vincent Janssen pulled a goal back with a penalty late on in a match where both teams fielded much-changed teams.
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also scored twice as they reached the last eight with a 2-0 win over second-tier Reading, while Newcastle United romped to a 6-0 victory over 10-man Preston North End.
Premier League Hull City won 2-1 at Bristol City with Harry Maguire and Michael Dawson scoring within four minutes either side of halftime before Lee Tomlin pulled back a stoppage-time goal for the hosts.
Leeds United's fourth round tie at home to Norwich City went into extra time with the match tied at 1-1.
