Recital by Chinese pianist

Chinese pianist Chenxi Li will be giving a recital in Floriana, on Thursday.

Chenxi Li studied at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and Escola Superior de Musica de Catalunya, where he gained his Master Degree.

His work has seen him travelling far and wide in his country of origin as well as to many European countries including Austria, Germany, Poland, France and Spain. In 2006 he was invited to give recitals at the Mozart 250 Anniversary Music Festival in Vienna and Barcelona.

In 2013, he gave a recital of the whole Debussy works on a piano which Debussy himself always used. This piano was made by French piano master craftsman Erard in 1884 and is part of the Spanish National Museum collection. Li’s recital received critical acclaim by the audience and the press.

Chenxi Li is now the head of keyboard at the Central Conservatory of Music, Piano Academy in Gulangyu, Xiamen, China. He has been a jury member for many international piano competitions and festivals including Pancho Vladigerov in Bulgaria, A. Scriabin in Italy, Clavicologne in Germany and Vila-Seca in Valencia, Spain.

On Thursday he will be playing Mozart Sonata K.333, Chopin’s Ballade Op.23 and Scherzo Op.39, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Ravel’s Alborada del Gracioso, Tan Dun’s Eight Memories in Watercolor and Zhang Zhao’s Yellow Skin.

■ The recital is being organised by the European Foundation for Support of Culture together with the China Cultural Centre. It is being held at the Robert Samut Hall in Floriana at 7pm and entrance is free. Bookings can be made by calling 7772 7222 or 2787 7705 or e-mailing [email protected].