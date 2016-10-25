Announcements

DARMANIN. On October 23, GRAZIELLA, née Pollacco,aged 53, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Louis and their children Francesco and his partner Martina, Chiara and her partner Bernard and Luigi, her parents Alfred and Irene Pollacco, her brother Stephen and his wife Lesley and their children Laura and Emma, her mother-in-law Rita, together with Louis’s brother Tarcisio and sisters Lilian and her husband Frans, Antoinette and her husband George, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins and many friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 2.30pm for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Żabbar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Żabbar Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ghana Mission Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO, aged 95, of Guardamangia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by his wife Joan, his daughter Josette and her husband Saviour, his sons Albert and his wife Rosalynd, and Adrian and his wife Claudia, his grandchildren Joanna and her husband Anton, Kris and his girlfriend Fran and Zach, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for Guardamangia parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by requests but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On October 23, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CATHERINE of Żurrieq, aged 54, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mannie, her children Michelangelo and wife Michelle, Andreas, Imperia and Ruben, her mother Antonia and siblings, the Rev Canon Carmelo Busuttil, Ausonio and wife Christine and Eddie, her father and mother in-law Jerry and Mary, and sister in-law Tessie. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, October 26, at 2.30pm for St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, were Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Attard Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the fourth anniversary of his death. His wife Maryanne, his children and grandchildren.

AXISA – GERALD. In loving memory of our dear brother on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Marguerite, John and Jay, Peter and Marica and their families.

BARTOLO – RITA. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved mother, today the 30th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers today and every day. Freida, Tonia and Leonard, Myriam and Vincent, Phyllis and John, JoJo and Pauline and Frank and Mary.

BARTOLO – RITA. Remembered with much love and affection. Your grandchildren Malcolm, Viki, Karl, Daniela, Colin, Bjorn and Kleven.

BORDA – ROSE. In memory of our beloved mother on the anniversary of her death. Christine, Catherine and Patricia and their families. May she rest in peace.

CILIA – THELMA. On the first anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Her daughters Christine and Nikky, her sister Simone and their families.

HUNTINGFORD – VIVIENNE. In everlasting memory of a dear mother who passed away 37 years ago today. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Stephanie and Ray, Maura and Francis.

PRECA – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 49th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Doris, Lilian, Tony, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of my dear brother SAVIOUR on his fifth anniversary. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered with love and gratitude. Catherine.