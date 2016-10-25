Medical pot goes up in smoke

Photo: Shutterstock

Police say a cannabis advocacy company's RV carrying marijuana-laced sweets burst into flames on a bridge that connects New Jersey and Delaware, causing lane closures and snarling up traffic for hours.

More than $50,000 worth of merchandise was destroyed when one of its vehicles heading to Philadelphia from Washington DC caught fire on the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The company uses tour vehicles to sell marijuana-laced lollipops and promote the legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.