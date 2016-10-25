Advert
Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 07:24

Yana Mintoff, son, injured in suspected domestic violence attack

Yana Mintoff

Yana Mintoff

Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff’s daughter Yana and her son were injured early this morning when they were allegedly attacked with a knife in a domestic argument.

TVM has reported that the aggressor set Ms Mintoff’s villa in Tarxien on fire after she and her son went to seek medical assistance.

As Civil Protection Officers fought the fire, policemen searched for the man, believed to be Ms Mintoff’s partner, who was eventually found covered in blood and hiding in a tree.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Five dead as plane crashes in Luqa

  2. Watch: Dramatic moment plane came...

  3. What was the plane that crashed in Malta...

  4. Plane crash appears to have been the...

  5. Cliff failures at Delimara might put...

  6. 'My mother-in-law didn't tell Parliament...

  7. A timeline of aviation accidents in Malta

  8. If you've been bullied, this man wants...

  9. Yana Mintoff, son, injured in suspected...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed