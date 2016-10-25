Yana Mintoff, son, injured in suspected domestic violence attack

Yana Mintoff

Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff’s daughter Yana and her son were injured early this morning when they were allegedly attacked with a knife in a domestic argument.

TVM has reported that the aggressor set Ms Mintoff’s villa in Tarxien on fire after she and her son went to seek medical assistance.

As Civil Protection Officers fought the fire, policemen searched for the man, believed to be Ms Mintoff’s partner, who was eventually found covered in blood and hiding in a tree.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.